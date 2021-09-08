Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,701 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

