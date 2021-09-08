Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 246.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,917,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Lyft stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

