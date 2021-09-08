Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 238,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $11,879,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,888,590 shares of company stock worth $74,377,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.