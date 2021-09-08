Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,566 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Echo Global Logistics worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $853.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

