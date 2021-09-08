Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.96

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €90.96 ($107.01) and traded as low as €90.62 ($106.61). Vinci shares last traded at €90.98 ($107.04), with a volume of 579,672 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

