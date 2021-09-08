Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:AIO opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

