Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
NYSE:AIO opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
