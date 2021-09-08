Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.