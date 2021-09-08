Volex (LON:VLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $490.00

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 487.63 ($6.37), with a volume of 186583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Volex from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.42. The company has a market capitalization of £773.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. Volex’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

