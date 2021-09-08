W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.20.

WPC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 699.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

