Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,715,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,924,132. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,751. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

