Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stake Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Washington Federal worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 258,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 36.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

WAFD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

