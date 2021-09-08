Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.