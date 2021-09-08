Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.