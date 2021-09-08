Wealth Architects LLC Buys Shares of 2,826 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6elm Capital LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,177,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,089,569 shares of company stock worth $453,446,004 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.44. 152,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

