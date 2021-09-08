Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. 60,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.