Wealth Architects LLC Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $445,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,679. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39.

