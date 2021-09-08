WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WEC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,761. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

