Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $25.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.32. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.66 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.93.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,894.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.