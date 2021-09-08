Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2021 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

9/3/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $167.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – C3.ai had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $146.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.19.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at $28,492,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,792,347 shares of company stock valued at $96,182,153. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 320.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

