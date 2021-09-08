Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.