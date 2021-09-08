Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

