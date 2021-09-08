Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

