Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $16,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $975,750 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of FUL opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.