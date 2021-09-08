Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

DGX opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $155.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

