Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 717 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

