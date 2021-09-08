Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

