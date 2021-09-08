Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

