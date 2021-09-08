Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

