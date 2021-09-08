Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,837 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.