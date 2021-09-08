Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAB stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

