WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

