WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Lowered by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

