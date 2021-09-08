Whiteheart (WHITE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27,802.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $27,802.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $849.51 or 0.01847209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00060330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00128365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00178803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.07245321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.25 or 1.00709365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.47 or 0.00751211 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

