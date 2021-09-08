Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

