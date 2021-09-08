WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In related news, insider Richard White sold 166,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.06 ($22.19), for a total value of A$5,159,376.60 ($3,685,269.00). Insiders sold 691,702 shares of company stock worth $23,218,886 in the last 90 days.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

