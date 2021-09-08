Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.26 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Wisetech Global stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. Wisetech Global has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

Wisetech Global Company Profile

Wisetech Global Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions to the logistics industry globally. The firm develops, sell, and implement software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information, domestically and internationally. Its software solutions include CargoWise One and Borderwise.

