Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.26 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Wisetech Global stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. Wisetech Global has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.18.
Wisetech Global Company Profile
