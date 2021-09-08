Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Insider Terence J. Voskuil Sells 2,100 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.