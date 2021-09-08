Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Workday by 607.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

WDAY traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.68. 10,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,412. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,516.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

