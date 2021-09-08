Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $787.41 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and approximately $787.41 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $46,437.82 or 1.00135369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00066529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,221 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

