Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

