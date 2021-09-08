XMON Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $1,632.59 or 0.03498837 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $2.44 million and $129,083.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00129194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00179148 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.07 or 0.07141036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.44 or 0.99836324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.70 or 0.00745171 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.