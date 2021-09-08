Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,113. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

