Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.18 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.21 or 0.07215853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.02 or 0.99446218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00724470 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

