Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

