YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,495.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,495 ($19.53) and last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 53867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($18.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,274.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,136.40.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

