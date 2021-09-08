Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Critical Comparison

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -425.79% -79.02% -61.39% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

electroCore has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 192.40%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 20.25 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.73 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

