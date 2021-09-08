Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. Adobe reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.77.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $663.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $315.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $627.40 and a 200-day moving average of $541.96.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

