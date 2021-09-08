Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $3.90 EPS

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,298. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

