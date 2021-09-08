Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Announce $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.27. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

