Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

